Alleged Boise Towne Square mall shooter Jacob Bergquist had traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and interacted with a state senator to try and repeal the statute that prohibits convicted felons from owning guns, newly obtained Boise Police Department records show.
A call for service also references Bergquist carrying a gun at Walmart in Meridian, a Boise Police Department report said, but it is unclear when the call for service came in.
In a supplemental report, Boise Police Officer Christopher Zimmer said that online videos of Bergquist “indicates he (is) very racist with a strong dislike towards Central American immigrants”
Bergquist operated multiple YouTube channels, which have since been removed by the website, that included racist language toward minorities and advocated for felons' rights to own firearms.
The "about" section of one channel, Guns N Rodents, said, in part, that "minorities are not welcome" to visit the page or view its contents.
At least one of Bergquist's videos showed him firing a gun. Others showed him interacting with small animals, such as squirrels.
“Bergquist’s video content gave me the impression the rodent name in his channel is in regards to immigrants in the United States,” Zimmer wrote in the report.
Zimmer notified other officers working in the downtown area about Bergquist due to his “concerning” speech and “dislike for law enforcement,” records show.
Officer Zach Powell requested the information be sent to the county prosecutor and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Under the probable cause section of a Boise Police Department general report, Powell said he and Officer Zimmer had seen Bergquist in possession of a firearm, despite a criminal record and felony cases in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Bergquist was a felon who could possess a gun under Idaho law, the Idaho Press previously reported. He had a felony conviction for retail theft in Illinois, but felony theft is not a conviction that prohibits firearm possession in Idaho.
In Wisconsin, he was ultimately convicted of misdemeanor drug possession.
In the Boise Towne Square attack, Bergquist used a 9mm handgun, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said. The shooter was carrying multiple weapons and ammunition, according to Boise Police.