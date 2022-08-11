Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Kari Fratusco has been a school resource officer for 17 years, the last 10 of which have come at Lowell Scott Middle School in Boise.

The majority of her time, she said, is spent reaching out to all the kids and building relationships with them. She was inspired to be a police officer because of her school resource officer in junior high.

Lori Bourgeau, a Student Resource Officer (SRO) with the Boise Police Department, uses a ram to bash open a simulated locked door during an active shooter training scenario, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
An instructor looks on as Student Resource Officers Lori Bourgeau and Kari Fratusco work to breach a simulated locked door during an active shooter training scenario, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

