The city of Boise’s Office of Police Accountability mostly exonerated the officers who shot Somali refugee Mohamud Hassan Mkoma last summer, though a report said two of them violated policy by not turning on their body cameras.
Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara mentioned the report at a Boise City Council meeting Tuesday night. The document had been posted to the office's website on Dec. 27, 2021, without public notification or discussion until the Tuesday meeting.
The report did not mention any names, but the details in the report match previous reports about the circumstances of the shooting.
Boise police shot Mkoma in June 2021, after trying to locate him in relation to a missing teenager whom the department believed was in danger. In the following weeks, a local Somali Bantu community met with community leaders and held protests about police conduct and transparency.
“The Director finds no need to conduct any additional investigations of this incident,” Jara concluded at the end of the report.
On June 27 at 6:22 p.m., the Boise Police Department tweeted a photo of Mkoma and the missing child. BPD asked the public to call 911 if anyone saw the two.
A Boise Police sergeant found the vehicle, Mkoma and the child at a gas station in northwest Boise, according to the report. The sergeant notified dispatch and “attempted to contact the subject,” the report said. Then, Mkoma allegedly fled with the child in the vehicle and the sergeant pursued him.
The report alleged Mkoma waved a knife outside of the driver’s window. Three other officers joined the pursuit.
Then, the sergeant rammed Mkoma’s vehicle using a "pursuit intervention technique" maneuver near 36th Street and North Eyrie Way, which caused Mkoma’s car to rotate and stop.
The officers then pulled up around the car.
The report said Mkoma allegedly leaned toward the child holding the large knife and raised the weapon “as if he was going to stab the child.”
At this point, the three officers shot Mkoma through the windshield, the report said. Mkoma was transported to St. Alphonsus Trauma Hospital in Boise for emergency treatment and surgery, the report said. The child was transported to another hospital “for treatment of minor cuts from glass.”
Mkoma survived, but was hospitalized for months, the Idaho Press previously reported.
In the weeks after, the Bantu group criticized how Mkoma was treated. Community activists said Mkoma was with his son and doesn’t speak English. Other community members said the incident could have been handled differently since Mkoma struggles with mental health.
Bantu community members also asked for expanded visitation for his family and for police to not be in the room at the hospital.
Mana Mohamed, who represented the Bantu group, previously told the Idaho Press Mkoma had parental rights with his kids and had previous trauma from his time in Somalia.
“He escaped from war in Somalia that was happening in 1991. So he came to America for a better life, for freedom, for peace,” Mohamed previously told the Idaho Press. “Every time (Mkoma) wakes up and sees the police, it triggers him and it makes him traumatized because he remembers the police and then the war and it’s too much for him.”
Mohamed did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Jara’s report said the three officers were exonerated for the use of deadly force and participating in a vehicle pursuit. The sergeant was exonerated for the vehicle pursuit and the pursuit intervention technique.
The sergeant and one of the officers failed to activate their body cameras, the report said.
Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams said discipline or corrective action is a personnel matter and declined to specify what, if any, discipline the two faced for not activating their body cameras. Individual reports are not available for public release, Williams said.
“When deciding on any discipline or corrective action following a policy violation we look at the totality of the circumstances of the individual investigation,” Williams said. “Whenever possible we want to provide a response that helps prevent the violation from occurring again.”
She said any policy violation could result in corrective action from coaching and counseling to time off, all the way up to termination for “situations where the actions cannot be remedied.”
The report into Mkoma’s shooting is one of six reports created by Boise’s Office of Police Accountability on incidents dating back to 2016 currently available on the city of Boise’s website. All six reports by the Office of Police Accountability found that the officers followed policy.
The office has nine ongoing investigations, Jara said on Wednesday.
Last year, police were involved in six fatal shootings in the Treasure Valley. There were 10 total police-involved shootings in the valley, the Idaho Press previously reported.
In the meantime, Mkoma’s legal saga has continued. He was charged with multiple felonies last July. In October, a court ruled Mkoma was not fit to stand trial. The court is currently trying to determine whether Mkoma is mentally competent to stand trial. A preliminary hearing is set for April 11, according to KTVB.