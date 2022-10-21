The Boise Police Department announced Thursday evening that Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant P. Loebs determined that the officer was “not only lawfully attempting to apprehend a violent felon and defend other Law Enforcement Officers, but was acting in self-defense and to stop an ongoing shooting spree which had taken the lives of two citizens and was a threat to the lives of others.”
The shooter, Jacob Bergquist, shot himself during the incident and later died in the hospital. He shot himself behind a dumpster at a nearby business outside the mall.
The victims who were fatally shot that day were Jo Acker, a 26-year-old security guard at the mall; and 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles, who was shopping at the mall.
The officer who used deadly force against Bergquist was not identified in Thursday’s news release.
Immediately following the Oct. 25, 2021 incident, however, the department said that officer Chris Dance, an 11-year law enforcement veteran at the time, fired his weapon at the suspect. It's unclear whether Dance is the officer being referred to in the news release.
The Boise Police Department also released body camera footage from the shooting. Interim Police Chief Ron Winegar made statements at the beginning and end of the video, acknowledging the victims and families who were tragically impacted.
“Two of our community members were killed in this incident and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” he said. “We understand part of what they may be going through, but we certainly don’t understand all of it.”
Winegar also spoke about all community members who were affected by the incident and those in law enforcement who work to protect the city every day.
“We know there are a lot of thoughts, emotions and feelings as we approach this one-year anniversary,” he said. “And we recognize what a huge impact it was to our entire community.”