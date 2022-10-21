Boise Mall Shooter (copy)

Shoppers and staff talk with law enforcement outside the entrance to Macy’s at Boise Towne Square mall in the aftermath of a shooting that left two dead and five injured on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — A Boise police officer who used deadly force against a man who fatally shot two people and injured several others at the Boise Towne Square mall last October was ruled justified in his actions.

The Boise Police Department announced Thursday evening that Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant P. Loebs determined that the officer was “not only lawfully attempting to apprehend a violent felon and defend other Law Enforcement Officers, but was acting in self-defense and to stop an ongoing shooting spree which had taken the lives of two citizens and was a threat to the lives of others.”

