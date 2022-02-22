A person who was shot during a police shooting in Boise on Tuesday morning is in stable condition at a local hospital, the Boise Police Department announced on Tuesday.
The incident occurred after BPD responded to a person and vehicle stopped in the road on Fairview Avenue between North Liberty Street and North Hartman Street at 9:46 a.m, according to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee during a Tuesday press briefing.
Lee said there were calls of a driver blocking the roadway near the intersection, flagging down other cars.
An officer in an unmarked car and police uniform approached the man in the car with his lights on, where he had a brief interaction with the man.
"The officer felt compelled to discharge his weapon," Lee said, wounding the individual.
The individual is facing aggravated assault charges, punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
The officer was not injured and the incident is under investigation by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Fairview Avenue is closed and will remain closed while the investigation continues.
Lee asked any member of the public who captured video or photos of the event to please reach out to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Officer involved shootings have been a hot topic in the valley in the last year — with six fatal police-involved shootings and 10 police-involved shootings in the valley altogether in 2021.