Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar is speaking with local media about the June 24 shooting in downtown Boise that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Payton Wasson.

BOISE — The Boise Police Department will conduct an internal investigation following a tragic officer-involved shooting last weekend downtown that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar held a news conference Friday afternoon at Boise City Hall West with some updates from the incident that occurred Saturday, June 24, in which Payton Wasson, of Nampa, was shot and killed by a BPD officer just after 2 a.m. It was the first time the police department had publicly addressed the media since the shooting.

