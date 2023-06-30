Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar speaks during Friday's press conference at City Hall West regarding last weekend's officer-involved shooting that results in the death of 22-year-old Payton Wasson. Winegar was visibly emotional during the press conference and repeatedly expressed condolences to the Wasson family.
Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar speaks during Friday's press conference at City Hall West regarding last weekend's officer-involved shooting that results in the death of 22-year-old Payton Wasson. Winegar was visibly emotional during the press conference and repeatedly expressed condolences to the Wasson family.
Kate Jacobson / Boise Weekly
Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar addresses the media for the first time since the June 24 shooting on Friday at City Hall West.
Kate Jacobson / Boise Weekly
The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Officer Chance Feldner, who has been with the Boise Police Department for over 8 years.
BOISE — The Boise Police Department will conduct an internal investigation following a tragic officer-involved shooting last weekend downtown that left a 22-year-old man dead.
Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar held a news conference Friday afternoon at Boise City Hall West with some updates from the incident that occurred Saturday, June 24, in which Payton Wasson, of Nampa, was shot and killed by a BPD officer just after 2 a.m. It was the first time the police department had publicly addressed the media since the shooting.
“Saturday’s shooting in downtown Boise was a tragedy for the Wasson family and for everyone involved,” Winegar said. “We are committed to investigating what happened and to ensuring that there is integrity and accountability in the process.”
Winegar provided additional information, including the name of the officer who shot Wasson, Officer Chance Feldner, who has been with the department for just over eight years. Feldner is on paid administrative leave while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, investigates the incident.
BPD also released information about Mario Garza, who was with Wasson the night of the shooting. Garza’s parole officer requested that BPD conduct a search of Garza’s car, which was located near the corner of Fifth and Main streets downtown, at approximately 2:12 a.m that morning. BPD officers attempted to contact Garza and Wasson as they were returning to Garza’s car. Garza was in possession of fentanyl pills and was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, according to Winegar.
Wasson, however, fled on foot and was carrying a gun, Winegar said. Feldner discharged his firearm after Wasson failed to respond to commands to stop, according to Winegar. Wasson was shot in the head and immediately taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where he died Sunday afternoon.
Winegar said he could not answer many of the questions directed at him during Friday’s press conference, stating they will be “answered during the investigation.” This included information regarding who owned the gun Wasson was found with, what type of gun it was, if Wasson threatened officers or anyone else and if all involved officers had their body cameras on.
Winegar said that there is at least some body camera footage, which will take several months to be released, but is unsure if all officers present were recording. He also said that it’s far too early to know if Feldner followed procedure, but added that “anyone running from police with a gun in their hand will be a concern.”
Throughout the press conference, Winegar was visibly emotional, and at least once had tears in his eyes, especially when speaking directly of Wasson and his family.
“We need to let the process take its course while at the same time recognizing that there is a family grieving,” Winegar said. “We cannot bring someone back who has been killed … my heart goes out to the Wasson family.”
A rally in honor of Wasson and to protest his death is being held Friday at 6 p.m. at Boise City Hall. Winegar said BPD is aware of the rally, adding that the department plans to have a police presence at the event.
”There will certainly be a police presence (at the rally) because we feel it is important to ensure people’s safety as they express themselves,” Winegar said. “Everyone has the constitutionally protected right to protest and have their grievances addressed … we will do everything in our power to allow everyone to exercise those rights.”