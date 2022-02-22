Investigators comb through the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise on Tuesday. Boise Police announced later that the person shot was in stable condition at a local hospital.
Boise police were involved in a shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street on Tuesday morning. The man who was shot was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Boise Police Department.
Investigators were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise on Tuesday. The shooting occurred Tuesday morning after a driver blocking the roadway near the intersection with his vehicle. The man who was shot was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Boise Police Department.
Investigators comb through the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise on Tuesday. Boise Police announced later that the person shot was in stable condition at a local hospital.
Boise police were involved in a shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street on Tuesday morning. The man who was shot was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Boise Police Department.
Investigators were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street in Boise on Tuesday. The shooting occurred Tuesday morning after a driver blocking the roadway near the intersection with his vehicle. The man who was shot was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Boise Police Department.
BOISE — A person who was shot during a police shooting in Boise on Tuesday morning is in stable condition at a local hospital, the Boise Police Department announced.
The incident occurred after BPD responded to a person and vehicle stopped in the road on Fairview Avenue between North Liberty Street and North Hartman Street at 9:46 a.m., Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said during a Tuesday press briefing.
Lee said there were calls of a driver blocking the roadway near the intersection, flagging down other cars, and that callers were concerned for the driver's welfare.
An officer, who was wearing a police uniform but driving an unmarked police vehicle with its emergency lights flashing, approached the man in the car. They engaged in a brief interaction that led to the officer firing his weapon.
"During that interaction, events transpired that made the officer feel compelled to discharge his weapon, wounding the individual," Lee said.
Lee said the man is expected to be released from the hospital "sometime in the near future." Upon his release, he'll be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, Lee said, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The officer was not injured and the incident is under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Fairview Avenue was temporarily closed but reopened Tuesday afternoon.
Lee asked any members of the public who captured video or photos of the event to please reach out to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Officer-involved shootings have been a highly discussed topic in the Treasure Valley in the last year; 10 police-involved shootings — six fatal — occurred in the valley in 2021. Five of those occurred in Boise.