Originally published July 9 on KTVB.COM.
A man was shot and injured by Boise Police officers Sunday evening after police say he used a stolen van to ram a patrol car.
The suspect's name, the severity of his injuries, and whether he had a weapon has not been released. Police have also not said where or how many times he was shot.
The incident started at about 7 p.m. when a caller reported a reckless or possibly drunk driver in a Uhaul moving van on Overland Road near Cole Road, police said. Several people said damage to the vehicle made it appear as though the van had recently been in a collision, the news release stated.
Officers responded to the scene and learned that the moving van had been reported stolen.
They located the driver and tried to pull him over, police said, but the man swerved toward their patrol cars and drove away.
Boise Police pursued the van, but called off the chase for safety reasons a short time later, due to the suspect's reckless driving and speed, according to the news release.
The van was located a short time later in the 10000 block of Riley Court in west Boise. As Boise Police tried to stop the vehicle, officers broadcast over their radios that the driver had rammed one of the patrol cars multiple times with the moving van, police said.
The shooting then occurred as officers attempted to take the driver into custody, BPD said.
Police performed first-aid on the wounded man until paramedics arrived, the news release stated. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
Boise Police says officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, and that video will be reviewed as part of the investigation, according to BPD.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Meridian Police, has been called in to handle the shooting investigation, the news release stated.