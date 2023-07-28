The man who was shot and killed by Boise police has been identified.
Macey Juker, 28, of Boise, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Ada County Coroner's Office announced Friday. Juker exchanged in gunfire with police Wednesday night in the 700 block of North 20th Street in Boise's North End, according to a BPD news release. Police were dispatched to the location after receiving reports of "a situation involving an armed subject," and, after hearing shots fired, exchanged in gunfire with Juker.
In an update published Friday afternoon, Boise police said officers responded to reports of an active shooting in the North End neighborhood, and as they tried to take Juker into custody, "the suspect fired at them resulting in six officers returning fire."
In the update, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said Juker was firing a rifle in the neighborhood and toward police officers.
“We are seeing an increase in the frequency with which our officers are encountering people willing to use force and weapons against our officers. Officers Wednesday night encountered a subject firing a rifle in a neighborhood and when they tried to stop him, he turned the rifle on them," Winegar said. "All too often our officers are put in situations where they have to risk their lives and courageously make decisions to protect the community. This was a difficult situation for our officers, and understandably a scary and traumatic experience for those who live in the area. Our condolences go out to Mr. Juker’s loved ones.”
It was the fifth officer-involved shooting in Boise this year, KTVB reported and a Boise Police Department spokesperson confirmed, surpassing last year's total of three. The five police shootings this year match 2021 and 2016 for an eight-year high, according to data the BDP spokesperson provided.
Three people have died in police shootings this year: Juker, Payton Wasson (June 24) and Eli Nash (Jan. 23).
Nash, Wasson and Juker presented weapons before they were shot, according to BPD reports.
"(Resolving situations) peacefully is always (the) goal," Winegar told KTVB. "Unfortunately, there are times like this when there is very little other choice. When you are fired upon with gunfire or you're assaulted with weapons, these incidents become a deadly-force encounter. It's happening all too frequently in our community."
No officers were injured during Wednesday's incident, which is being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force led by Garden City police. The names of the officers involved will be released at a later date.