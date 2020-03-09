BOISE — Police are looking for a witness to an aggravated battery they say occurred last month in the parking lot of a Boise business.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. on Feb. 7, in the 300 block of North Milwaukee Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. One man approached two other people and threw beer on them, according to the department. Officers then believe the case’s suspect threatened one of the victims and punched him in the face. Neither of the case’s victims knew the man, according to the release.
Police believe a light-skinned man, standing about five feet and 11 inches tall, may have seen the incident, and they would like to talk to him, according to the release. He is estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, and was wearing a dark shirt with a white logo, and black rimmed glasses.
Anyone with information about the suspected crime can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.