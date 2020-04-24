BOISE — Boise police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.
Police don’t believe the girl, Ravenna, is in danger; they believe she may have left home with a friend, 19-year-old Jeremy Batile. There are, however, concerns about her health, because she didn’t take her needed medication with her when she left, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Officers believe Ravenna may be driving or riding in a Nissan Altima with California license plates, with the number 8JDZ761.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can reach the non-emergency dispatch line at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.