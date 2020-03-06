BOISE — Boise police are still looking for the man they believe punched another man in the face last month in a business parking lot.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Milwaukee Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police say the man approached two people there — who did not know him — threatened one of them, and hit him in the face. The man then fled, and when police responded, they couldn’t find him, the release said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as light-skinned, standing about 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He was wearing a blue jacket with the word “Dodgers” printed on it, the release said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.