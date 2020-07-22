BOISE — Tuesday’s protests at Boise State University and Boise City Hall may have been largely nonviolent, but the Boise Police Department is investigating a report of a woman pointing a handgun at protesters.
It was perhaps the most serious incident police investigated Tuesday night. Overall the department appeared to take a different tact in policing the protest compared to its approach in the past.
All told, officers made one adult arrest, detained two juveniles, cited another, and are investigating two other incidents, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. One of those incidents involved a woman reportedly pointing a gun at people in the crowd, according to the release; that investigation has been sent to prosecutors, who may file charges.
“The police contacts for criminal behavior were all in the area around City Hall and involved participants from many different groups,” department spokeswoman Haley Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
The arrest came after Tristan Boicourt, 23, allegedly jumped over barricades marked with police tape. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers, according to the release; an affidavit of probable cause for his arrest states the arrest was uneventful.
The other four incidents mentioned in the release involve juveniles. The first was that of a juvenile detained on suspicion of battery; the youth was released to their parents, according to the release. Another incident involved a juvenile police say jumped out of a car and “tried to incite a fight.” That juvenile was also released to their parents.
Officers also investigated the case of a juvenile reported to have committed a battery on someone else in the crowd, and routed the investigation to prosecutors, according to the release. Officers also cited one juvenile for consuming alcohol.
Despite threats of violence in the days leading up to Tuesday night’s protests — including some against Boise Mayor Lauren McLean — the night remained largely nonviolent. They featured two distinct groups: a gathering organized by Black Lives Matter Boise and another by the group Idaho Liberty Dogs, which was meant as a show of support for law enforcement, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Black Lives Matter Boise announced Monday it would move the location of its protest from Boise City Hall to another locale, but didn’t say where. The protest eventually took place on the campus of Boise State University.
The planned protests were largely uneventful. The two members of the two groups didn’t encounter each other until later in the night, and police management of those encounters was different on Tuesday night than during other protests.
Not long after 8 p.m., some Black Lives Matter demonstrators made their way to city hall where for at least the next two hours they stood on the northeast corner of Capitol Boulevard and Main Street and traded chants and shouts with those who attended the Idaho Liberty Dogs’ rally, who stood in front of the Egyptian Theatre on the other side of Capitol Boulevard. The group standing in front of city hall numbered roughly 50 people, while the crowd across the street was perhaps 200 strong.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, metal barricades had been set up in front of city hall and on the sidewalk across the street in front of the Egyptian Theater. Previous protests hadn’t included barricades. While protesters sometimes stood on the barricades or leaned over them, they did not appear to try to cross them, with the exception of the man police arrested.
Capitol Boulevard remained open to traffic throughout the protest, which was another departure from previous protests, when police would close the street down.
“Officers were monitoring traffic on Capitol last night and weighing the pros and cons of closing it,” department spokeswoman Haley Williams wrote in an email Wednesday. “Throughout the night the decision continued to be to keep it open.”
In a Wednesday press conference, Lee declined to comment further on the decision to keep the street open, saying he didn’t want to reveal the department’s tactics.
Tuesday night’s protests also featured a much stronger visible police presence than other protests, and officers stepped between protesters much more quickly than during prior demonstrations. They wore regular uniforms and for the most part did not disrupt the flow of the protest.
Nor were they all Boise police officers — Idaho State Patrol troopers were there, and so were Meridian police officers.
Lee said Wednesday there were more than 140 officers total they could have used.
“That was part of the overall strategy to make sure we had enough officers to rotate them and keep them fresh and alert and have the physical capacity to stay alert, notice what was going on and intervene,” Lee said during the press conference. “There were a variety of different ways we were monitoring the crowd. We would quickly direct officers into that area. In regards to total officers, it fluctuated from time to time depending on how we manage various events throughout the city.”
It was a markedly different approach from another protest June 30, when protesters clashed in front of Boise City Hall. Officers at that protest were not sprinkled throughout the crowd as they were Tuesday night, nor were the two groups separated. While police investigated incidents and on person has been charged in connection with that protest, they didn’t make arrests that night.
Police departments across the country have taken differing approaches to handling large protests and demonstrations, and in recent decades scholars have learned a great deal about best practices for crowd control, said Tamra Herold, Ph.D, an expert on crowd management who teaches at the University of Las Vegas. Herold has, in the past, spoken on a panel about crowd management with Lee — who is himself regarded as an expert on the topic. The tactics he introduced to help manage clashes between far left and far right groups when he worked for the Portland Police Bureau have received national attention, and garnered both praise and criticism.
One of the cornerstones of Lee’s approach is to reach out to the leaders of the various groups planning to attend a given demonstration. Herold mentioned it as a best practice in an interview with the Idaho Press earlier this month, and Lee said Monday Boise police officers had done that. He said officers had identified between 10 and 15 groups planning to attend Tuesday’s demonstrations, and not all of them wanted to cooperate with police. It was concerning, and it was part of the reason for the strong police presence.
But although there were a large number of officers at Tuesday’s events, they weren’t dressed in riot gear. What gear police wear is another decision police command staff have to make when managing a demonstration, Herold said. Psychologically, she said, police in riot gear send protesters a message that officers are prepared for a fight; it can escalate an otherwise peaceful situation.
“The (riot gear) can be necessary,” Herold said. “This is a leadership call, this is a command staff call. When do you have the officers wear the (gear) to protect themselves? But if you do it too early, you obviously dehumanize the officers which may encourage more aggressive behavior. But if you do it too late, you put the officers’ lives at risk, and so these are really tough calls.”
It’s part of the “graded” approach she said departments have turned to in recent decades when trying to deal with crowds, but police used to be more bellicose.
“One of the things we used to think was highly effective was the escalated force model,” Herold said. “So we show up. If anybody does anything we have to shut it down right away. And not only that, we used to shut it down by using really terrible tactics including using indiscriminate force against an entire crowd. So for example, firing tear gas — you’ve got two or three agitators and the police are like, ‘we’ve got to make our stand and disperse these people,’...and what we didn’t understand were the psychological processes behind all that. And all that serves to do is turn an entire crowd against the police.”
Another best practice Herold mentioned was that of creating a dialogue between officers and protesters. Multiple officers did appear to be having calm conversations with protesters Tuesday night.
Idaho Press Boise City Hall reporter Margaret Carmel contributed to this story