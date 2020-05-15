BOISE — Boise police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a three vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Franklin Road and South Standish Avenue, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. First responders took four people to hospitals; one of the crash victims had life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation; police believe two vehicles, including a pickup, drove by the scene just after the crash happened.
Anyone who witnessed it can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.