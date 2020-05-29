BOISE — Police are looking for a woman they believe witnessed a stabbing near downtown Boise on Saturday.
The incident occurred just before noon on May 24 in the 1500 block of River Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police believe the woman briefly spoke with two men in the area before they got into a fight. A man was found in the area with non life-threatening injuries to his hand and face, according to the release.
Police were able to identify a person of interest in the case, who knew the victim. Officers hope the woman will recognize the incident and call police to help with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.