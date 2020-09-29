BOISE —- Boise police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a teenage girl on the Greenbelt last month.
The incident occurred not long after 8 p.m. Aug. 20, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The girl was biking on the Greenbelt, traveling east, in the area of Willow Lane. A tall, thin white man in his 20s, with blond hair, used his own bike to cause her crash, according to the release. The man then groped her and threatened her until another biker came into earshot and he fled.
Since then, bike officers from the Boise Police Department have been looking for the man while they patrol the greenbelt, but haven’t found him. Anyone with information about the incident can call dispatch at 208-377-6790.