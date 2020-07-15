BOISE — Boise police are asking for residents’ help in identifying person of interest and two witnesses as they continue to investigate an early morning downtown Boise shooting in late June.
Police are still investigating the shooting, which occurred just before 3 a.m June 21 near 10th and Bannock streets. While the call was a shots-fired call, no one appeared to be injured because of a firearm, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
The person of interest is described as being roughly 20 years old, with a tall, thin build and shoulder-length blond hair.
"In the attached photo you can see him pointing a gun at several people," according to a Wednesday news release from the Boise Police Department.
Just before the shooting, police believe the person of interest was with another man and a female, but they all fled.
Minutes after that shooting was reported, police responded to another shots fired call, this one at 10th and Main streets. The two shootings are still not thought to be related, according to the Boise Police Department. Both investigations are still open.