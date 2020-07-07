BOISE — Boise police are still searching for a man who has been missing for several days.
Police are looking for Ali, 28, who last spoke with his family on Friday, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Typically, Ali checks in with his family at their home on Magnolia Street every few days, according to the release, but he hasn’t lately. Officers on the department’s bike patrol also knew him and often see him downtown, but they haven’t recently either.
He is about 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 140 pounds, according to the release. He was last seen wearing all black, with a red jacket and black shoes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.