BOISE — Police are looking for the people who dumped a U-Haul truck full of trash in downtown Boise.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Two men dumped a collection of garbage, mattresses, a washing machine, small appliances, and other debris at Boise’s Cooper Court. Police believe they did so to avoid disposing of the trash legally.
“Video evidence indicates these old household items were dumped to avoid disposing of them legally,” according to the release.
The trash blocked access to the homeless shelters in the area, and, had there been an emergency, first responders would not have been able to arrive in a timely manner, according to the release.
The police department enlisted the help of a cleaning service to remove the trash. It cost $800.
Now, police are asking for help from the public in identifying the people who dumped the trash, based on the nearby surveillance camera footage. If they are arrested, they could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.