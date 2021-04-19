BOISE — A Boise Police Department K-9 sustained minor injuries Sunday after a suspect struck the dog with a metal pipe during an arrest attempt.
K-9 Rico was treated for minor injuries, including a concussion, and was released to his handler for rest and recovery, the Boise Police Department said in a news release.
According to Boise Police, officers responded to multiple calls about a suspicious subject and vandalism in progress at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect was reported to be acting erratic, breaking sprinklers and damaging a fence and mailbox, as well as hitting cars with rocks and sticks, the department said.
Another caller stated the man was carrying a metal pipe, police said. According to the release, the first officer on scene located the suspect with a pipe near 18th and Franklin streets and confronted the suspect, who police said was becoming increasingly aggressive and threatening.
A second officer with a K-9 arrived on scene and after additional attempts to de-escalate and resolve the situation, the K-9 was deployed to help take the suspect into custody, the department said.
According to Boise Police, the distance between the suspect and the officers was too far to safely use other, less lethal tools. Police said the suspect struck the K-9 with the pipe and then took off running down Franklin Street toward nearby businesses.
The K-9 handler then called the K-9 back and officers quickly followed the suspect, continuing to give him commands to stop and put down the pipe, said Boise Police. The K-9 was deployed again, allowing officers to take the suspect into custody, according to the release.
Nickolous Mcmanus, 41, of Boise was charged with two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, both felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers. Officers also charged Mcmanus with failure to appear and a probation violation.
McManus was booked at the Ada County Jail and additional charges are pending, according to the release.