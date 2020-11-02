BOISE — Police are still investigating what they believe to be a possible homicide after responding to reports of a man shot early Friday morning in central Boise.
Police responded at 12;41 a.m. to a welfare check in the 7000 block of Emerald Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. When they arrived, they found a single victim who had been shot. Although they rushed the person to the hospital, according to the release, the victim died.
Police searched the area for a suspect, but didn’t find one. Evidence at the scene led them to investigate the case as a homicide, according to the release. The Ada County Coroner will identify the victim.
Anyone with information about the case, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 11 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday, can contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.