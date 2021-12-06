Boise officials found graffiti in several tunnels on the Greenbelt near downtown Boise last weekend, including swastikas and other hateful graffiti, according to KTVB.COM.
The vandalism was near the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial and comes just a few weeks after a swastika was found spray-painted downtown on the historic Idaho Building on the corner of Eighth and Bannock streets.
“The antisemitic messages contained in the graffiti found along the Greenbelt put a literal and figurative stain on our community. This will not be tolerated,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement over the weekend. “It is not who are as a city and is not part of our shared values.”
Boise Police said on Twitter it was investigating. Boise Parks and Recreation employees cleaned up the graffiti, Boise Police tweeted.
“We recognize the significance of this being the last Saturday of Hannukah (sic),” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a statement posted to Twitter over the weekend. “We are reaching out to Jewish leaders in our community to let them know we will not stand for such hateful and abhorrent behavior.”
Meridian City Councilmember Luke Cavener said on Twitter he was offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.
“Hate like this has no place anywhere in our country,” Cavener wrote.
This vandalism is a living example of why Holocaust education is important, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights Education Director Leslie White said. If people understood the Holocaust, they would never spray paint things like swastikas, she said.
The swastika is the symbol of Nazi Germany, whose leader Adolf Hitler carried out a genocide that murdered more than 10 million people, including 6 million Jews. The Holocaust is infamous for its inhumanity. Its victims were starved in ghettos, killed in trucks the Nazis engineered to pump in carbon monoxide, shot and worked to death, among other methods of murder.
“There’s antisemitism everywhere,” White said. “But it continues to happen in Idaho and around the Anne Frank memorial.”