BOISE — Boise police officers are looking for a man they believe threatened to burn a woman last week because she identifies as being LGBTQ.
Officers responded not long after 7 p.m. Sept. 17 to a park near West Elder and South Owyhee Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The woman told police a man, who she didn’t know, approached her and threatened to burn her. The man is described as a white man between 30 and 50 years old, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches. He was unshaven and wearing all black shorts, shoes, shirt and baseball hat. He was also wearing sunglasses, according to the release.
Officers are investigating the incident under Idaho’s malicious harassment statute, Idaho Code Section 18-7902, which makes it illegal to harass someone “because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or nation origin.”
Anyone with information about the incident can call 208-377-6790.