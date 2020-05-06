BOISE — Police are still investigating a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the Boise Towne Square mall.
Police responded to the call just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Street, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department. Officers believe people inside one vehicle fired at people inside another vehicle, although both vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.
While there were no reported injuries, police did find spent shell casings at the scene, according to a subsequent tweet. Officers are still working to identify the people involved; the incident remains under investigation.