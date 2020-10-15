BOISE — Boise police arrested a Meridian teen Wednesday afternoon after they say he fired shots at a home with people inside.
Dimitri Hanian, 19, faces one count of unlawful discharge at an occupied building, a felony, and a sentencing enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of that crime. Police believe not long after 3 p.m. Wednesday he fired shots at a home in the area of Cloverdale Road and Fairview Avenue, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The shots did not injure anyone. The people inside the home know Hanian, according to the release. After that, police believe, he got into a vehicle and drove away.
Officers caught up with him at about 3:45 p.m. in a 2010 Chrysler 300, in the area of Brynwood Drive and West Crestwood Drive and arrested him.
The release also details another incident police are investigating in the same area. It was a road rage incident that occurred on Cloverdale Road and involved a vehicle traveling north on Fairview Avenue, according to the release.
“A suspect driving a silver 2010 Chrysler 300 and carrying a black handgun got out of his vehicle and aggressively confronted the driver of another vehicle,” according to the release. “The victim in that vehicle was driving a 2000’s Chevy truck with two orange KTM motorcycles in the bed. Officers would like to talk with that victim as that victim has not yet come forward.”
Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.