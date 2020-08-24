BOISE — A 38-year-old man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing a Boise street.
The crash occurred at roughly 10 p.m. at Fairview Avenue and Raymond Street, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. First responders took the man to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 72-year-old man, stayed on the scene of the crash and cooperated with officers. Police don’t believe alcohol was a factor.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim publicly after notifying his family, according to the release.