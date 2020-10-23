BOISE — One woman remains in jail after police say she shot and killed a man in central Boise.
Police booked Josina Regan, 45, of Boise, into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder Friday morning, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Officers responded at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of North Ancestor Avenue, according to the release. They found a man there with gunshot wounds. Despite first responders' lifesaving attempts, he died at the scene. As they investigated, they determined the death had likely been a homicide, according to the release. The release did not identify the man.
Police ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of North Hampton Road and West Eshelman Street to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.