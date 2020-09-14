BOISE — Boise police are investigating a fight they say broke out Saturday night downtown between two groups of people following a rally.
The fight occurred at about 8 p.m. at the northeast corner of West State Street and North Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The two groups were each about a dozen people, and “there were reports of fighting, pepper spray being used and the use of a megaphone,” according to the release.
While police are still investigating the incident, no citations have been made. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.