The city of Boise's Office of Police Accountability exonerated three Boise police officers involved in a July 2021 officer-involved shooting, but said the Boise Police Department should consider examining the policy of firing a gun at or from a moving vehicle.
Boise police should also consider training officers to advise over the radio what the charges are against a driver at the beginning of a pursuit, the report said. Additionally, the report said the department may want to address the issue of pursuing those under the influence.
“As it relates to the allegations investigated in this critical incident: the use of force, vehicle pursuit, vehicle force methods, and extreme measures. A finding of exonerated has been issued for Officer #1, #2 and #3,” Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara wrote in the report.
The man who was shot, Ezra Smith, was convicted of three felonies earlier this year: Aggravated battery upon law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement and a deadly weapon enhancement.
The incident occurred the evening of July 11, 2021, when a caller notified the Boise Police Department that a U-Haul van was “driving recklessly” on S Cole Road, according to the report. The car was stopped in a store parking lot.
Three officers arrived on the scene. Dispatch informed the officers the van had been reported stolen, the report said. The first officer believed Smith was impaired, according to the report.
Two officers walked toward the van, and the third drove into the van’s path with its emergency lights on.
“It was reported that the subject drove directly at both occupied patrol vehicles twice before avoiding them at the last second,” the report said. “Officer #1 pursued the van eastbound on West Overland Road at speeds more than 80 mph in the marked 40 mph Zone.”
The first officer attempted a maneuver to stop the van, but the report said it was unsuccessful. At this point, the report said Smith once again barely missed hitting one of the patrol cars.
Over the radio, a Boise police sergeant gave an order to stop the pursuit and the officers pulled off the road for three minutes until a nearby officer said the van had not passed him.
The officers then began searching residential neighborhoods and found the van in front of a home on Riley Court, which is south of W Overland Road and north of Victory Road.
“Officer #3 approached in his car and was facing the front of the van when he saw the subject suddenly rise up in the driver’s seat and then drive toward him, ramming his patrol vehicle,” the report said.
The van turned around at a dead-end and drove towards the third officer, hitting his car, the report said.
The third officer then drew his gun, pointing it through the windshield.
The third officer pinned the van against a truck with his vehicle. The other two officers drew their weapons.
Officer #1 told Smith to stop, the report said, but Smith allegedly said no.
“Officer #1 fired six (6) rounds and Officer #2 fired four (4) rounds from their 9mm duty weapons. Officer #1’s rounds went through the van’s front windshield at the subject, while Officer #2’s rounds went through the van’s passenger side wing window,” the report said. “After the shots were fired, the subject stopped pulling the van forward.”
The report investigated four policies. First, officers are not supposed to pursue for infractions, misdemeanors or non-violent felony crimes. The report said by driving at the officers, Smith had allegedly committed aggravated assault.
Second, the report said the officers conducted maneuvers to stop the van, which based on the information from the citizen, was appropriate. Third, the officers used extreme measures after first attempting lesser measures, the report said.
“The subject demonstrated a high level of danger to the public with his erratic and high-speed driving,” the report said.
Finally, when it came to the use of force, the report said police “made an objectively reasonable decision.”
In January, Smith filed a $1.27 million claim against the city of Boise and Boise police for excessive force and malpractice. Smith said he was unarmed.
In the past month, the Office of Accountability released reports clearing officers of wrongdoing in a 2017 fatal shooting in the Boise foothills and a 2020 shooting following reports of of a stolen vehicle. In early April, the city of Boise said officers were justified in the October 2021 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Zachary Snow.
Another report mostly exonerated the officers who shot Somali refugee Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in 2021, though the report said two of the officers violated policy by not turning on their body cameras.