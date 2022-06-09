Originally published June 8 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — The Boise Police Department is investigating after responding to reports of Pride flags missing from Harrison Boulevard, less than one week after volunteers with the Boise Pride Festival put them up.
On Thursday, BPD said there are roughly 35 missing or damaged flags. Police said the flags may have been taken overnight Monday into Tuesday, or Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Officers are asking for information or video of the incident from the public. BPD also contacted each home on Harrison Boulevard - between West Ada Street and West Bella Street - about the incident. Neighbors are reviewing footage from their surveillance cameras.
"The Boise Police Department is directing a number of resources to investigate this crime and detectives are working to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Boise Police Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks said. "Our officers will not tolerate any crime that targets or makes someone feel targeted because of who they are or who they choose to love."
The Boise Pride Festival has been putting up flags and banners around Boise during Pride month for the past six years. The festival's volunteers put up this year's flags Saturday, June 4.
This year's Boise Pride Festival is scheduled for Sept. 9-11 at Cecil D. Andrus Park.
In June of 2021, 25 of the 29 Pride flags on Harrison Boulevard were also stolen or destroyed. Officers were immediately able to find the suspect following last year's incident; they were ultimately charged with misdemeanor petit theft.
"The theft of the pride flags along Harrison Boulevard over the last several days is unacceptable and has no place in our city," Boise City Council Pro Tem Holli Woodings posted on Twitter. "Our LGBTQA+ neighbors are valuable community members, and because their community has historically been marginalized, now we work to ensure that our neighbors are celebrated. We work to build a city that's inclusive and open to all people no matter their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, and we support the efforts of our neighborhood associations and nonprofits as they celebrate that diversity.
"To our LQBTQA+ employees, residents, families and friends we support you, we are here for you and we join with you not just during Pride Month but every day."
For questions on reporting crimes involving the LGBTQ+ community, email BPD's LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer, Dan Lister, at dlister@cityofboise.org. For immediate assistance, call 911.
The incident is still under investigation by the Boise Police Department.
