BOISE — In the wake of three police shootings this summer, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and other top officials held a roundtable meeting with the news media Thursday to detail the Critical Incident Task Force process to investigate such incidents.
The Boise Police Department is part of a Critical Incident Task Force that also includes Meridian and Garden City Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police; the five agencies operate the task force under a memorandum of understanding. When a critical incident occurs — defined as a police shooting, a death in custody, or another major incident — the task force is convened to investigate it, and an agency other than the one involved is put in charge of the investigation.
For example, after a suspect in early July was shot by police after the suspect, driving a stolen moving van, rammed a police car multiple times, the Meridian Police Department was put in charge of the investigation.
“The model is designed to increase trust and transparency,” Lee said, “so that there’s some degree of independence in that review.”
“We want to be as transparent as possible,” Lee said, “but at times, there’s information we can’t release to ensure the integrity of that investigation.”
Boise Police also conducts internal investigations and training reviews on all such incidents, and provides full access, “in real time,” to the Boise City Office of Police Accountability, Lee said.
When reporters asked why police body camera video isn’t released sooner, in order to satisfy community questions or concerns about what happened, Lee said he’s “having conversations with my colleagues about how we can get to a way that we can more rapidly release video.”
The Office of Police Accountability is given immediate access to the body-cam video, he said, even if it hasn’t been publicly released. He said that’s happened in every critical incident that’s arisen since he’s been police chief in Boise.
Boise officers who are involved in a shooting are put on paid administrative leave until their full statements have been captured for the investigation into the incident, he said; and until they’ve been cleared by a psychologist to return to duty.
Asked how the department can build trust with the community when it’s in the midst of an investigation, Lee said, “I think one of our most effective strategies we have is our heavy investment in community policing.” That includes the department’s nationally recognized refugee liaison program; other liaison programs; neighborhood contact officers; a chief’s citizens advisory panel and more.
“We’re doing everything that we can to make those contacts and those connections not in the critical moment,” he said. “You have to be present to build trust.”
The chief concluded, “Boise is a very safe community.” He noted that despite three police shootings since June, critical incidents here are relatively rare.
Haley Williams, Boise Police spokeswoman, said Boise Police officers have been involved in 20 shootings since 2010. Since the Critical Incident Task Force was established in 2000, it has been convened 53 times countywide.