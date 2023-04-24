Tammany Brooks

Tammany Brooks

 Boise Police Department

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 21 on KTVB.COM.

Boise Police Department Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks is being sued in California for his alleged role in a string of racist and offensive text messages sent by officers of the Antioch Police Department, where he was the police chief from May 2017 through October 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments