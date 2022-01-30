BOISE — The Boise Police Department’s applicant pool has steadily dried up, with national patterns and local challenges impacting its ability to retain officers.
From 2017 through 2021 the department’s applicants dropped nearly 80% according to data from the Boise Police Department.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee cited low wages, waves of retirement, a competitive housing market and the national conversation surrounding police work as possible reasons for the drop in applicants during a Boise City Council meeting on Tuesday. It’s something other law enforcement departments are also facing on the national level.
The field has seen a decrease in recruitment nationwide, especially after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, according to reports from the Associated Press.
Floyd was an unarmed Black man who was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in the summer of 2020. The incident drew national attention, led to protests throughout the country and put a greater microscope on police officers and their treatment toward the Black community and other minorities in community policing.
Mass protests calling for a defunding of police departments and debate about use of force within police departments have contributed to retention and recruitment issues within police departments, according to the Associated Press.
In 2021, nearly half of American adults believed police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem, according to a poll conducted by the AP.
Lee said the “national narrative” regarding attitudes towards police have contributed to the department’s issues.
From 2019 through 2020, the Boise Police Department saw a nearly 60% decrease in applicants.
“Inside the department, we have had a few cases where significant others, family members and spouses, have encouraged the officers to leave the profession out of concern of the challenging environment, largely driven by the national narrative,” Lee said.
Resignations have also seen an uptick in the Boise Police Department, as 11 officers in 2021 resigned from their positions — compared to eight in 2020, and six in 2019.
Additionally, new waves of retirement have made the department struggle to replace the officers who were sworn in 20-30 years ago — a trend that is all too familiar nationwide.
A total of 16 officers retired in 2021 from the Boise Police Department according to Lee, following a trend of double-digit retirements since 2019.
According to the Associated Press, in 2020 the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum calculated the rate of retirements at nearly 200 law enforcement agencies rose 45% compared with the previous year.
“We are seeing greater numbers of retirements and resignations occurring that matches with some challenges as a national trend in policing,” Lee said.
He did note that the department is trying to put a greater emphasis on hiring officers due to the decreasing trends it is facing.
Boise is also seeing extensive unaffordability in the housing market, which has caused some applicants to shy away from working in the city, Lee said.
“We have had recruits that were in process that have watched the housing market tick up,” he said, then later withdraw their application.
Along with housing issues, wages are pushing away officers who may be in the new recruitment running. To a young, aspiring officer, a salary that is nearly $30,000 more in Denver, Colorado, is a more attractive option than Boise with much lower pay, Lee said.
The department in the past tended to hire around 12 officers a year, but with trends the way they currently look, this is a challenge.
Some strategies the department is working toward include partnering with Human Resources to recruit new and lateral officers, updating its hiring process, recruiting officers from colleges with law enforcement programs and effectively training new officers.