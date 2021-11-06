Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in a statement on Thursday that Boise residents are safe, despite concerns following the Oct. 25 Boise Mall shooting.
When Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla were killed in a tragic act of violence at the Boise Towne Square mall on Oct. 25, some Boise citizens questioned their welfare within the city on social media platforms. Facebook and Twitter posts by Boise residents highlighted the shock of such a violent incident happening in a place that felt safe.
In response to this, the Boise Police Department posted the chief’s statement on its website. The message highlighted the shooting, the concern for safety, and crime rates in the city. It was accompanied by crime index rate data of Boise and comparable cities.
“It is natural, after an event like this, to question the overall safety of your community, so we want to share some data to help you make sense of it all,” Lee said.
The data shows a downward trend in total crime from 1992 through 2020.
Violent crime also shows a downward trend through the years 2017 through 2021, showing the first three quarters of each year.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, vehicle theft and arson.
With the residents of Boise being more concerned about their safety in relation to the shooting, it’s notable that these crimes also include gun violence, which is not outwardly stated in the index.
Not all of the crimes in the index include a firearm, but using a firearm in the commission of an offense makes it inherently violent. It increases the term of imprisonment by a maximum of 15 years. For example, if someone commits a petty crime and maliciously uses a firearm in the commission of that crime, it now becomes a violent crime, according to local criminal defense lawyer William Young’s law firm website.
“There are many firearm related offenses, not all are considered violent crimes but many are associated with violence,” the website said.
If a crime was committed and the person used a firearm as part of the crime, they could face an additional enhancement charge, said Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams.
As of August 2021, there were three recorded officer-involved shootings in the city of Boise this year. Those figures do not include two officer involved shootings that occurred in October, the recent mall shooting or the shooting regarding a suicidal suspect, Zachary Snow. They also don’t account for other police shootings that have occurred in the Treasure Valley this year.
In 2020, Boise Police reported four murders. The arrest rate for that year dropped 24.08% from 2019, according to the latest crime report from Idaho State Police.
“Even with an increase in population, the property crime rate in Boise is going down and the violent crime rate has stayed at a low level. When tragic, criminal events like the mall shooting happen, a natural reaction is to feel like violent crime is all around. The reality is Boise is safe,” Lee said.
According to FBI violent crimes data in 2019, out of over 1.3 million people in metropolitan areas in Idaho, only 3,217 incidents of violent crime occurred.
Lee said in his statement that Boise is as safe as it is due to specialty roles within the police force. The officers appointed to these roles work with community partners to address a problem before it becomes a potential criminal issue.
These officers include a refugee liaison officer, a Hispanic community liaison officer, an NAACP liaison officer and an LGBTQ+ liaison officer.
Lee said that Boise has a great community that works together to be proactive.
“Most of the time, police in Boise are responding to incidents that involve a small number of people, a non-violent situation, and one that can be resolved with compassion and understanding,” his statement said.