Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has submitted his resignation.
It comes on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report this week from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.
“At the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022,” said a city of Boise press release sent Friday evening. “Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.”
Ron Winegar has been appointed by the mayor as acting chief, the release said. Winegar’s planned start date is Tuesday, Sept. 27.
“Winegar is well known to the community and to the department, having spent 27 years as a Boise Police Officer,” the release said.
Lee was investigated for allegedly injuring an officer during a press briefing in October 2021, the Idaho Press previously reported. Idaho State Police initially conducted the investigation before turning it over to the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation concluded in August, and no charges were filed. Lee was not put on administrative leave during the investigation.
The former employee who made the allegation against Lee also filed a tort claim against the city, claiming he had received significant injuries because of the incident with the chief, the Idaho Press reported.
KTVB's report detailing complaints from nine officers from the spring of 2022 was posted online Thursday evening. Lee's resignation was announced by McLean's office on Friday at 5:35 p.m.
The city swore in Lee as police chief July 1, 2020. At the time, policing was under increased pressure and questioning following the killings of unarmed Black people and other people of color in the U.S.
At his swearing in ceremony, Lee said, “The national narrative has brought intense scrutiny to our profession. Policing must involve and reflect the community, something I know the Boise Police Department is committed to, and one of the core values that drew me to seek out this opportunity.”