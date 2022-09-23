Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, press conf photo oct 27 2021

Boise police chief Ryan Lee speaks with members of the media at an October 2021 press conference. Lee resigned as chief on Friday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press, file

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has submitted his resignation.

It comes on the heels of reported turmoil unfolding in the department, culminating with a report this week from KTVB News Channel 7 that featured nine officers who filed complaints against the chief in the spring of 2022.

