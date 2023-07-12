The Boise Police Department is working on changing the processes by which critical incident task force investigations are executed, body camera video is viewed and exit interviews are performed, following a series of recommendations an outside investigator made in May.
BPD will also implement performance reviews.
“This started when we all received the startling news last fall of the retired BPD captain’s outward affiliations with white supremacist groups,” Mayor Lauren McLean said at Tuesday’s city council work session. “Today’s focus is a follow-up on the recommendations that we received. ... I’m confident in our plan for moving Boise through this.”
The city hired an outside investigator to determine whether racism permeated the police department following a discovery that former captain Matthew Bryngelson had ties to a white supremacist group. The city approved a $500,000 budget for the investigation and later approved an additional $150,000. The investigation was announced last November and its findings were revealed in May. Some have criticized the investigation into the department’s practices. One union member and Boise police detective, Guy Bourgeau, expressed disdain at spending “half a million dollars to investigate an individual that doesn’t work here anymore.” Ultimately, the investigation found that a “small but significant” number of Boise Police officers had experienced. Many said they had experienced racism from residents rather than in the department.
HIRING, RECRUITMENT AND PROMOTIONA big part of investigator Michael Bromwich’s recommendations surrounded the department’s hiring, recruitment and promotion process. He recommended not lowering hiring standards even with staff shortages, focusing on minority hiring and ensuring that recruit training is rigorous.
“Until recent reforms that were inaugurated by (former) Chief (Ryan) Lee and Capt. Spencer Fomby, we were informed that no one had failed out of the Boise police academy in the last 10 years,” Bromwich said in May. “If you’re failing no one, your standards are not high enough.”
Boise Deputy Police Chief Tammany Brooks said the department has taken an initiative in seeking out quality recruits.
However, there are challenges. Brooks said that in the past, lots of people wanted to be police officers, but that isn’t true anymore. He said the department has a 20-person recruiting team to go out and seek the most talented people.
“This is something that is very near and dear to my heart and it’s one of the things that I feel is one of my top priorities,” Brooks said. “That we are able to fill the existing vacancies ... but do so in a way that we are seeking, recruiting and obtaining the highest caliber of recruit and person.”
Brooks said the department has raised its standards by increasing the passing score on the written exam recruits have to take. He also said the department reinstated the polygraph exam.
When it comes to promotions, a lot is determined by the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the police union. Candidates hoping to earn a promotion to sergeant are ranked based on their score on the department’s sergeant exam.
Previously, the ranked list of candidates was good for two years, but Brooks said it was recently changed to one year.
If there’s an opening for the sergeant, the department has to fill it within 45 days, according to the collective bargaining agreement, Brooks said. The chief has to choose the new sergeant from the top three candidates. Then, the three candidates are subject to a peer review.
“One change that was recently made was previously the (peer review) surveys were anonymously submitted and now people who submit the surveys actually have to attach their name to it,” Brooks said. “In case we need to follow up with any questions relating to the information that they provide us.”
The chief can only bypass someone in the top three two times, Winegar said. If it happens on the third time, there has to be documented just cause.
Lieutenants are not union members; however, part of their promotional process is still referenced in the collective labor agreement. Sergeants are automatically eligible to apply for lieutenant positions.
Promotions to captain are not governed by the labor agreement.
Brooks said the department also recently instituted a rubric scoring method for the oral board interview, which he said was “designed to eliminate subjectivity.”
“That concludes the information regarding things that we have already done to address some of the issues that were brought forward,” Brooks said.
CRITICAL INCIDENT INVESTIGATIONSBoise Police Chief Ron Winegar said he disagreed with Bromwich’s assessment that the Critical Incident Task Force investigation process is slow. Winegar said these cases are a priority.
When a critical incident, like a police shooting, occurs, another agency in the Treasure Valley investigates. Bromwich said these investigations are considered lower priority by the investigating department and therefore take longer.
The most recent completed investigation was from an incident that occurred on July 31, 2022, according to Ada County’s website.
However, Winegar said the process takes awhile if the critical incident results in a death. He said the department is working on speeding up the process of coroner’s reports, toxicology and some laboratory processes, which should help expedite reaching a conclusion.
He said in the last few months, the department decided to start its internal affairs process simultaneously with the critical incident task force, instead of waiting until the task force investigation was done.
BODY CAM POLICIESWinegar said they are updating the body camera policy to address when officers should activate the body camera and when officers can mute the audio.
“We have instituted and will continue to make sure that our supervisors are not only reviewing body camera footage related to use-of-force incidents or complaints, but doing random audits of the officers and reviewing body camera video from different calls that they may be on that normally wouldn’t receive scrutiny,” Winegar said.
The city fired Jesus Jara, the former director of the office of police accountability, in December for random audits of body camera footage. Jara has since sued the city.
City spokesperson Maria Weeg said that “police supervisors regularly review body cam video as part of reviewing and approving officers’ reports.”
“BPD policy allows supervisors to review body cam video for this and as a tool in performance reviews,” Weeg said. “OPA is governed by city code.”
EXIT INTERVIEWS AND PERFORMANCE REVIEWS
Currently, exit interviews are conducted by human resources, Winegar said. But in the future, the Boise Police Department will take over that responsibility in coordination with human resources and legal. Winegar also said Boise police will work with human resources to implement annual performance reviews.
“The Boise Police Department has not had a formal performance review like annual evaluations ... in place for a number of years,” Winegar said. “Because of the collective labor agreements, whether you did a great job or just an average job, your raise was the same regardless.”
Winegar said that officers have to do something really outstanding to get a department award or really mess up to get disciplined, and there’s “not much in the middle.”
INVESTIGATION DOCUMENTSIn addition, on June 12, McLean and city councilmembers asked the office of police accountability to do a review of documents collected for the investigation.
Those documents include recordings, emails, investigative files and more, said Nicole Schafer, the interim director of the office of police accountability. The goal of reviewing the documents is to determine if any of them show that Bryngelson’s ties to white supremacist groups infected his policing, his interactions, his duties or transmitted to others.
The documents are “incredibly large in volume,” Schafer said, equal to over 250 gigabytes of data. Schafer said she will help in the review but also outside counsel will work on that.