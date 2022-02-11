Sorry, an error occurred.
A man was found dead in an alleyway in downtown Boise on Thursday, according to the Boise Police Department.
Boise police sent out a Tweet regarding the incident and investigation on Thursday evening.
The department said a body was found in an alley at 3:35 p.m. near Capitol Boulevard and Main Street.
Police said that there were no signs of foul play.
A death investigation is common in incidents of an unattended death, the Tweet said.
This story will be updated.
