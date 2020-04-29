BOISE — The Boise Police Department is assisting Washington County officials in the search for a missing teen believed to be an endangered runaway.
Aurora, 14, of Weiser, has been missing since Friday, according to a post on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. She was last seen at a Starbucks on Franklin Road in Boise. She has brown hair, blue eyes, a burn scar on her left hand, and a small scar above her left elbow, according to the post.
She was last seen carrying bags and a red high school drill team flag, according to the post. She may be in the company of her dog, which is a 70-pound husky/malamute mix, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department.
Aurora had said she was going to meet a friend at the Boise Towne Square Mall, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call dispatch at 208-377-6790, according to the police department’s tweet. They can also call crime stoppers at 208-343-0970.