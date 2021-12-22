Boise police asking for help locating missing, endangered teen By KTVB.COM STAFF Dec 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Keira, a 16-year-old Boise girl, was last seen around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Boise Police Department Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Originally published Dec. 21 on KTVB.COM.Boise police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager who may be in danger.Police say 16-year-old Keira left her her house near South Owyhee Street and West Hillcrest Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.Her family has not seen her since.Officers say she was not dressed for the cold weather, last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve black shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.More from KTVB.COM:ITD reminds the public of snowplow safety after six incidents in past two weeksResearchers assess risks and opportunities a changing climate poses for Idaho's economy Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keira Police Teenager Clothing Researcher Public Officer Risk Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Controversial website set to be sole broadcaster of BSU's bowl game A man whose name isn't his – the curious case of William L. Toomey More antisemitic activity emerges in Boise Countering Claims: Idaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccines 'Visionary': Local children and families advocate Sus Helpenstell dies