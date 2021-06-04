BOISE — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wheelchair stolen from the residence of a 70-year-old woman.
The department shared a photo of a black “Breezy” wheelchair in a Facebook post, where residents posted comments indicating community members might be willing to start a fundraiser if the wheelchair isn’t recovered.
The wheelchair was stolen May 27 after the 70-year-old woman left it outside of her home on the 1000 block of S. Capitol Boulevard overnight to be picked up for service, Boise Police said.
The maintenance company did not pick up the wheelchair, Boise Police said, adding that the department believes it was stolen.
Detectives have been working to recover the wheelchair as it’s the victim’s main source of mobility.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.