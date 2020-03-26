BOISE — Police on Wednesday evening arrested a woman they say threatened to pull a gun on a man in a Boise business.
Julie Smith, 49, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to a Boise Police Department news release.
The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Federal Way, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The man and woman — who didn’t know each other — got into an argument, and surveillance camera footage shows the woman threatened she was going to use the gun at her hip, according to the release.
Smith was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 9:15 p.m., one of just eight people booked into the jail on that day, according to the jail’s website.