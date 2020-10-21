BOISE — Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested two people — one of whom they say had a gun — on suspicion of trespassing during a Central District Health meeting.
Officers arrested Eva Selleck, 65, and Robert Jones, 40, both on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.
District health officials made the call to the Boise Police Department at about 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.
“CDH has established that they are requiring physical distancing and face coverings for anyone attending tonight’s Board of Health meeting,” the tweet reads.
In a subsequent tweet, the department wrote “Anyone unwilling to follow those requirements will be asked by CDH to leave. Failure to leave when asked could result in a citation or arrest for trespassing.”
The officers attempted to gain voluntary compliance in getting Selleck and Jones to leave, but they refused, according to the department. Others chose to leave instead.
Police relieved Jones of a gun, according to department spokeswoman Haley Williams. The officer took it out of its holster and gave it to Jones’ wife at his request.
Both deputies booked Selleck and Jones into the Ada County Jail, but Jones posted a $300 bond and left the jail, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.