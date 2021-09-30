Boise Police arrest teen suspected of bringing stolen gun to high school By KTVB.COM STAFF Sep 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Originally published Sept 29 on KTVB.COM.An 18-year-old student suspected of bringing a stolen gun to Frank Church High School in Boise is in jail on a felony grand theft charge.The Boise Police Department said school resource officers were alerted at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday when school security personnel found a gun in a student's backpack.Officers secured the gun and took the student into custody.After further investigation, officers found that the gun was loaded and had been reported stolen.Boise Police said based on a preliminary investigation, there is no evidence of an associated threat to the school or any person at the school. Darrius Smith was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property.Smith may also be charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, a misdemeanor, after the prosecutor reviews the police report. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! More from KTVB.COM:Idaho officials recommend ways to prevent school shootings'Stupid and destructive' ACSO slams TikTok vandalism trend Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Official Boise Police Department Crime Criminal Law Police Gun Grand Theft Darrius Smith Felony Shooting Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Health officials: Vaccine mandates aren't causing Idaho's hospital staff shortage Officials sound alarm over 'skyrocketed' COVID infection rates in children Former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping legislative intern arrested Idaho mother and son die within days of each other from COVID-19 What really counts as a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine? Employers are trying to figure it out