BOISE — Boise police on Wednesday arrested a man they say sexually abused a child younger than 16 for years.
Wayne Norman, 68, was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old, according to a Boise Police Department news release. Police believe the lewd conduct occurred over a number of years, but they began investigating the case when it was first reported on July 8. Detectives believe Norman knew the case’s victim, according to the release.
Detectives are concerned there may be other victims in the case. Anyone with information can call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.