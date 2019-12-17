BOISE — A Boise man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder a day after police officers' discovery of a woman's body at a Northwest Boise home.
David Lawrence Randall, 56, of Boise was booked into the Ada County Jail at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the jail’s website.
The arrest stems from a Monday call for service, which resulted in Boise police officers responding at about 1:15 p.m. Monday to a residence near the intersection of West Bloom and West State streets, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
When police arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman dead. Based on the evidence they found there, according to the release, they investigated the incident as a suspicious death. Randall was also on the scene and knew the woman, according to the release. Police kept investigating and arrested Randall Tuesday afternoon.
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail’s website.
According to the release, there is no ongoing threat to the public, but police are continuing to investigate. The woman has not yet been identified by the Ada County coroner as of Tuesday afternoon.