BOISE — A caregiver who allegedly failed to properly care for an elderly adult is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8 after Boise police arrested her last week on a warrant more than 3 years old.
Kimi Myers, 52, of an unknown city, is charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult. The charge is a felony in Idaho. Police could not provide the name of the city where the woman lives. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office could not be reached Thursday.
On Friday, police pulled Myers over for a traffic stop and saw she had a warrant for her arrest, according to Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department.
On Oct. 4, 2015, officers began investigating a report of abuse of a vulnerable elderly woman living in Boise, according to Williams.
Police found the victim, who was unable to care for herself, living in a “filthy environment,” Williams wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. Myers had been caring for the woman at the time.
Based on that investigation, prosecutors in July 2016 filed a criminal complaint against Myers, and secured a warrant for her arrest. The warrant listed a $250,000 bond amount.
The case went inactive almost as soon as it was filed, however, according to the repository.
Myers was arrested without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail. She posted bond on Monday, according to the repository.
Myers is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8 for a preliminary hearing.