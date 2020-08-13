BOISE — Boise police officers arrested two men after a report of shots fired early Thursday morning.
Officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the area of of W. Main Street and N. Garden Street, according to a news release from the department. Police believe occupants of one vehicle shot at another vehicle as both traveled in the street, according to the release, although no one was injured. By the time police arrived, the suspects were gone.
Officers found them not long after that, and identified them as Donovan Leavitt, 25, of Kuna and Tristan Vangerpen, 18, of Meridian. They believe there had been an earlier altercation between the two groups near Myrtle Street and Capitol Boulevard. They arrested Leavitt on suspicion of aggravated assault and destruction of evidence in connection with that earlier incident downtown. Officers also believe Vangerpen was involved, and they arrested him on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.