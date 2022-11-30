Boise Mall Shooter (copy)

Police officers gather information from witnesses outside the Boise Towne Square mall in the aftermath of a shooting that left three dead, including the shooter, on Oct. 25, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A police accountability report released Wednesday exonerated officers for using deadly force in three shootings, including the the Boise Towne Square mall shooting.

In the October 2021 mall shooting, the shooter, who had already killed two people, pointed a handgun at officers near Dave & Busters and Mod Pizza. Boise Police Officer Shofner, holding a patrol rifle, realized he did not have a live round chambered in his gun and ran behind his patrol car, according to the accountability report.

