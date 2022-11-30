A police accountability report released Wednesday exonerated officers for using deadly force in three shootings, including the the Boise Towne Square mall shooting.
In the October 2021 mall shooting, the shooter, who had already killed two people, pointed a handgun at officers near Dave & Busters and Mod Pizza. Boise Police Officer Shofner, holding a patrol rifle, realized he did not have a live round chambered in his gun and ran behind his patrol car, according to the accountability report.
Another officer, Chris Dance, drew his weapon and then felt a “concussive blast." The shooter, Jacob Bergquist, shot at officers 16 times, the report said. Dance got out of the patrol vehicle and fired once, but couldn’t keep firing because the ammunition magazine on his gun separated from the weapon. The shooter started running away.
The police accountability report exonerated the officers for the use of deadly force, but criticized them for failure to wear and turn on body cameras. Plus, the report reveals some of the chaos of that day.
“Officer #1, fearing the subject may escape and shoot more people, accelerated the patrol vehicle in an attempt to strike the subject to incapacitate them and stop the threat to the public,” the report said, referring to Dance.
But the shooter ran behind a dumpster where he shot himself, ultimately dying by suicide.
Dance loaded a new magazine and remained in a position of cover by the patrol vehicle, the report said. Officer #3, who appears to be Officer T. Cooper, removed and activated Dance’s body camera because they didn’t have one. Dance, who had been hurt and was bleeding from near the eye, was taken by Cooper to the area near Café Zupas where they assessed his injuries.
Dance had facial lacerations and was dripping blood from his left eyelid, according to the original police report. He also appeared pale and dazed, other officers reported. Medics arrived and Dance stood on his own and sat on a bed to be transported to the hospital, the original police report said.
Officer #2, who appears to be Officer Shofner, remained at the dumpster watching for the mall shooter. Other officers arrived and found Shofner using a vehicle as cover while “holding the suspect at gunpoint,” according to the original police report. Earlier, he had radioed that shots were fired, according to the original report.
The officers determined the shooter had a “massive head injury.” Cooper returned and performed life saving efforts. In the original police report, an officer said Cooper apparently made a motion suggesting the shooter was beyond medical assistance.
Despite the exoneration, there were a couple violations.
Before the shooting, Cooper was doing a follow-up investigation at another location and had forgotten to check out a camera.
“Officer #1 was wearing a Body Worn Camera but failed to activate it before he arrived at the scene,” the report said. “Officer #3 realized they did not have the camera while responding to the mall but did not take additional time to obtain one in order to expedite his arrival at the active shooter call.”
Dance was exonerated for use of deadly force. Both Dance and Shofner were found to have violated policy for failure to activate and failure to wear and activate the body camera.
“However, Officer #3's actions were prudent in expediting their arrival at the scene and preserving evidence by deliberately activating Officer #1's camera and attaching it to their uniform to memorialize actions taken during this critical time,” the report said.
Summer 2021
In a separate incident, Boise Police shot Boise resident Forrest T. Moore multiple times in July 2021, killing him. The Office of Police Accountability exonerated two officers, K. Montague and T. Sigler, for their involvement.
Montague and Sigler were riding together and volunteered to handle a call for a property check, according to the accountability report. The two called the complainant, who told officers people were camping in a recently vacated rental home nearby, the report said.
“Officer #1 searched the area with their flashlight and looked over a fence, where they saw a subject with their eyes closed, lying prone underneath a piece of cardboard,” the report said. “Officer #1 believed this location was where the complainant was referring to since it was reasonable that someone with permission to be at the location would not be sleeping on the ground in the carport.”
The second officer opened the gate, walked in, and announced he was a police officer, according to the report. The first officer looked over the gate.
Moore allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers and both officers shot at him, the report said.
“During a brief lull in the gunfire, the officers repeatedly told the subject to drop their weapon. The subject told them “No,” cursed at them several times, and did not comply with their commands to lower the weapon,” the report said. “The officers engaged the subject again and fired their handguns.”
Once Moore stopped firing, Officer #1 called paramedics. The weapon was a BB handgun, officers found, and the first officer received a BB injury to their arm.
Fall 2019
In late October 2019, Boise Police shot and killed a Caldwell woman while responding to a call from a man who said she had banged on his door, yelling and demanding items stolen from her while she was in jail, as previously reported.
The woman, Amber Lea DeWitt, had struggled with drug addiction and depression. She’d lost custody of her daughter in 2008. She’d lived in Caldwell her whole life and liked to make people laugh, her father previously told the Idaho Press.
“I’m going to miss her, that’s for sure,” Kevin DeWitt previously told the Idaho Press. “She was good at making people laugh. She was fun.”
The officers involved, Cpl. D. Hofmann and Officer M. Canfield, acted “in a manner consistent with BPD's policy and procedures governing use of deadly force,” according to the accountability report.
Officer #1 was the first on the scene and saw DeWitt in a car. The man who called pointed at DeWitt to indicate she was who he called about. The first officer spoke with her about what she was doing and asked for ID. Two other officers, Hofmann and Canfield, arrived on the scene.
The first officer noticed DeWitt was acting nervous and fidgeting. He noticed an empty holster and asked DeWitt about it, who said it belonged to a relative that recently bought a BB gun. The first officer allegedly asked her if there was a gun in the car. She said she didn’t own a gun.
The officer then asked her for ID again, and as she looked through her items, the first officer saw syringes, according to the report. The first officer thought they may have been related to drugs so he asked her for her bag and put it on top of the car.
The second officer watched her reach down to the passenger seat area where he allegedly saw her grab a handgun. The officer allegedly said “don’t grab that,” and DeWitt allegedly pointed the gun at the first officer.
“At that point, Officer #2 and Officer #3 could now clearly see the gun pointing at Officer #1, and both fired their duty weapons at the subject simultaneously,” the report said. “Officer #2 fired three rounds and Officer #3 fired five rounds. Officer #1 did not fire their weapon as they were taken by surprise and responded by rapidly retreating toward cover.”
After the officers shot at DeWitt, they retreated to cover behind a vehicle and told DeWitt to show her hands. However, DeWitt was slumped over in the driver’s seat.
“A BPD K-9 Officer arrived a short time later, and the K-9 performed a life check on the subject who was not responsive to the presence of the K-9. When Officers approached the vehicle, they determined the subject was deceased from gunshot wounds,” the report said.
Later, an investigation determined the weapon was a BB gun and “not an actual firearm,” the report said.
“It was also learned that the involved subject discharged the BB gun when they pointed it at Officer #1,” the report said. “The discharged BB struck a vehicle that was parked on the street, causing a broken window.”