The city of Boise placed Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara on administrative leave “effective immediately” at the direction of Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise City Council Members Elaine Clegg, Holli Woodings and Jimmy Hallyburton, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon.
The release said the move was in response to “ongoing concerns with professional judgment” combined with a “lack of confidence in the actions of the office.”
In an email, Boise Director of Community Engagement Maria Weeg said she could not offer any additional information as the situation is an “ongoing personnel matter.”
“We must have confidence in this office and trust the judgment of its director,” McLean and council leadership said in the release. “This step is necessary to protect the interests of our police officers and the public.”
Jara was approved as director in August 2021 but had served as the office’s interim director since June 1, according to previous reporting. He had previously worked in the office and had more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development.
At the time, Clegg said Jara was “someone who not only is a dedicated public servant but also someone who has the life experience to understand how to make this office one that will be, I think, more open, more transparent and serve the city so well in this time when we need that kind of service."
Woodings and Hallyburton did not immediately return a request for comment.
In an April memo, Jara wrote that former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee should be suspended on paid leave pending an investigation into complaints made against him, KTVB reported. Lee was never suspended with pay; he resigned at McLean's request in September.
Among other things, the Office of Police Accountability publishes reports about officer-involved shootings, including three reports published on Nov. 30 regarding the Boise Towne Square mall shooting, a fatal police shooting in summer 2021 and a shooting in fall 2019.
In the spring, the office came under criticism when it completed an officer-involved shooting review in December yet failed to send out a public notice that it existed. Therefore, the review didn’t come to light nor was it reported on until this March when Jara made a presentation at a Boise City Council meeting.
The office changed its media policy shortly thereafter, the Idaho Press previously reported, and now sends a notification to local media outlets once an officer-involved shooting review is conducted.