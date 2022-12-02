Jesus Jara

Jesus Jara

The city of Boise placed Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara on administrative leave “effective immediately” at the direction of Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise City Council Members Elaine Clegg, Holli Woodings and Jimmy Hallyburton, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon.

The release said the move was in response to “ongoing concerns with professional judgment” combined with a “lack of confidence in the actions of the office.”

