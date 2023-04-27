Boise's Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend approval on the proposed zoning code rewrite, after four days of often emotional testimony.
The Boise City Council will hold public hearings on the rewrite in June, before making a final decision. If approved, the rewrite will become effective in winter 2023/2024, according to the city website.
"Some folks have advocated for a no growth strategy is a way to avoid the evident burden caused by population growth," Commissioner Milt Gillespie said Thursday. "… I support the density-driven strategy and the new zoning code because it is clearly the best shot we have at meeting the goals we have set for our city."
Although zoning codes can be long, confusing and often ignored, they are vital documents for shaping how and where residents live, eat and play.
"Zoning is having its moment in the sun again," Commissioner Chris Danley said.
This rewrite aims to mix uses more often, instead of segregating where things like commercial and residential can be.
For example, the code would allow neighborhood cafes in some residential areas. And part of the plan is to implement a mixed-use district along transit corridors, like Vista Avenue, Fairview Avenue and State Street.
There will also be reductions to parking requirements for individual homes or small-scale residential. The code also includes parking maximums within commercial uses and increasing bicycle parking requirements.
For many, the question with this rewrite is what residents want the city of Boise to be in the future. Where and how can people live and businesses exist? And what is the character of the city?
For Planning & Development Services Director Tim Keane, the answer was often to avoid the mistakes of other cities, like Phoenix, Austin and Los Angeles, which sprawled as they grew. Those cities have traffic congestion in spades.
But there was a generational divide in the public's answers.
Many young people attended the hearings to testify about their struggles in finding housing and their support for the rewrite. And many older Boiseans came to talk about the potential adverse impact of changes on their privacy, the tree canopy and parking. Others also didn't think the affordability goals would work.
Danley said his impression of the testimony over the past few days is that not everyone understands the situation in Idaho and Boise.
He said density and incentives like parking reductions are part of the way that the city is trying to address affordability because it has “one hand tied behind (its) back.”
“That needs to be crystal clear. This means the state of Idaho prohibits us from requiring units be below market rate,” Danley said. “So if the desire is for that to change, the building to do that is right up the street over there."
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
