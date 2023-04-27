Boise Zoning

A sign, promoting an organization opposed to certain proposed Boise zoning changes, stands in the yard of a home in Boise’s North End neighborhood.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise's Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend approval on the proposed zoning code rewrite, after four days of often emotional testimony. 

The Boise City Council will hold public hearings on the rewrite in June, before making a final decision. If approved, the rewrite will become effective in winter 2023/2024, according to the city website.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments